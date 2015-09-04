Juncker's State of the Union on EU agenda This WEEK

The coming week will be marked by Jean-Claude Juncker's return to the centre stage on Wednesday (9 September), when he will give his first state of the union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The president of the European Commission did not remain silent during the summer recess. He gave interviews and published an impassioned editorial in several newspapers on the migration challenge facing Europe.

But all eyes will be on him on Wednesday, when he is expected to...