Visegrad states meet on refusal of refugee quotas

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia are to meet Friday (4 September) in Prague for what looks like a summit of the opponents of EU refugee quotas.

The aim of the meeting is to "co-ordinate the V4 countries’ position so we act together and homogeneously inside the European Union," Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka said, referring to the so-called Visegrad Group.

The four states aim to announce a common position ahead of the 14 September emergency meetin...