This WEEK in the European Union

This week will see the start of crucial climate change negotiations in Copenhagen, with the aim being to achieve a global deal on CO2 emissions to replace the Kyoto protocol that expires at the end of 2012.

Scientists warn that failure to reach peak CO2 emissions before 2020 is likely to cause the earth's atmosphere to heat up by more than 2°C, resulting in increased flooding, droughts, famine and the subsequent mass migration.

Whether an agreement can be reached is uncertain, alt...