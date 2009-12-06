Ad
euobserver
The world's glaciers are melting as a result of climate change, say scientists (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Andrew Willis,

This week will see the start of crucial climate change negotiations in Copenhagen, with the aim being to achieve a global deal on CO2 emissions to replace the Kyoto protocol that expires at the end of 2012.

Scientists warn that failure to reach peak CO2 emissions before 2020 is likely to cause the earth's atmosphere to heat up by more than 2°C, resulting in increased flooding, droughts, famine and the subsequent mass migration.

Whether an agreement can be reached is uncertain, alt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The world's glaciers are melting as a result of climate change, say scientists (Photo: Marina and Enrique)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections