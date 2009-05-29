Ad
euobserver
The European elections start Thursday and end Sunday (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week EU citizens go to the polls across all 27 member states between Thursday and Sunday to elect a new European Parliament.

Despite concerted efforts by European parties and some MEPs, themes remain resolutely national with headlines in the Italian papers preoccupied with what may or may not have gone in prime minister Berlusconi's love life and papers in Britain full of the expense scandals concerning MPs.

The big issue of the election days will be voter turnout, which has ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The European elections start Thursday and end Sunday (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections