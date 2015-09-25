Ad
Putin recently created a potential staging post for an anti-IS offensive at Syria's Latakia airport (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin steals the show This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Prospects of an EU-US-Russia alliance against Islamic State (IS) and a peace deal on Ukraine take centre stage this week.

Neither dossier involves the EU institutions or Brussels. But decisions made at the UN General Assembly in New York and at the Ukraine peace talks in Paris could reshape European affairs.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is expected to propose the anti-IS coalition in his UN speech on Monday (28 September).

He is also expected to criticise EU and US sanct...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Putin recently created a potential staging post for an anti-IS offensive at Syria's Latakia airport (Photo: kremlin.ru)

