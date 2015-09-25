Putin steals the show This WEEK

Prospects of an EU-US-Russia alliance against Islamic State (IS) and a peace deal on Ukraine take centre stage this week.

Neither dossier involves the EU institutions or Brussels. But decisions made at the UN General Assembly in New York and at the Ukraine peace talks in Paris could reshape European affairs.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is expected to propose the anti-IS coalition in his UN speech on Monday (28 September).

He is also expected to criticise EU and US sanct...