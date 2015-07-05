Ad
euobserver
Podemos rally in Spain (Photo: 3Ro-Rokenublo)

Far-left and far-right welcome Greek No

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Far-left and far-right European parties have hailed the Greek No, with the far-right using it to bash EU institutions.

Pablo Iglesias, a leading member of the far-left Podemos party in Spain, said on Twitter: “The Greek brothers are telling financial dictators that one doesn’t play with democracy and dignity”.

He said “democracy” won in Greece.

He also changed his Twitter picture to one showing himself at a rally with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

Rafael Mayoral, a fellow...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Le Pen becomes group leader in EU parliament
Farage and Le Pen unite on Russia report
Spain's ruling party punished in local and regional elections
Podemos rally in Spain (Photo: 3Ro-Rokenublo)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections