Far-left and far-right welcome Greek No

Far-left and far-right European parties have hailed the Greek No, with the far-right using it to bash EU institutions.
Pablo Iglesias, a leading member of the far-left Podemos party in Spain, said on Twitter: “The Greek brothers are telling financial dictators that one doesn’t play with democracy and dignity”.
He said “democracy” won in Greece.
He also changed his Twitter picture to one showing himself at a rally with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.
Rafael Mayoral, a fellow...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
