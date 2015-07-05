Far-left and far-right welcome Greek No

Far-left and far-right European parties have hailed the Greek No, with the far-right using it to bash EU institutions.

Pablo Iglesias, a leading member of the far-left Podemos party in Spain, said on Twitter: “The Greek brothers are telling financial dictators that one doesn’t play with democracy and dignity”.

He said “democracy” won in Greece.

He also changed his Twitter picture to one showing himself at a rally with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

Rafael Mayoral, a fellow...