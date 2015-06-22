Ad
euobserver
Plan was 'basis to really restart the talks' Dijsselbloem said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tsipras unveils €8bn savings, cedes ground on pensions

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece edged closer to a last-ditch agreement with her eurozone creditors on Monday (22 June), after Alexis Tsipras’ government promised to raise an extra €8 billion over the next two years.

Under the proposal submitted to eurozone ministers, the Greek government would raise just under €2.7 billion in extra revenue this year, followed by a further €5.2 billion in 2016.

The blueprint, which will now be assessed by Greece’s creditors ahead of a second meeting of finance ministers o...

