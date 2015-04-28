Putin to spend €643mn on media this year

Russia is to spend €643 million this year on subsidising media, amid EU efforts to strike back at “disinformation” on the Ukraine war.
President Vladimir Putin revealed the sum at a meeting of the All-Russia People’s Front, a loyalist think tank, in Moscow on Tuesday (28 April).
"The funds that were envisaged for supporting media last year, I think, for the whole country, amounted to about 36 billion rubles [€643mn], which is a big sum of money," he said, according to Tass, a st...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
