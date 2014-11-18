Nato warns of Russian military build-up, amid EU peace talks

Nato has again warned of a “build-up” of “Russian forces” in and around Ukraine, one day after EU ministers shied away from Russia criticism.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg told press in Brussels on Tuesday (18 November): “We have confirmation … about a military build-up inside Ukraine, but we are also seeing a build-up on the Russian side of the border”.

“We are speaking of troops, equipment, artillery, very modern air-defence systems. This is a serious military build-up”.

“W...