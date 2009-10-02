This WEEK in the European Union

The coming week's focus will depend on the outcome of this Friday's (2 October) second Irish referendum on the Lisbon Treaty. If the Irish vote No a second time, everything scheduled for the next seven days will take a back seat to the almost certain institutional crisis that will ensue.

All the polls in the lead-up to the vote have suggested that the Yes side will win. While this was also the case ahead of the last vote, the key difference this time is the economic crisis, which has h...