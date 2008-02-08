This WEEK in the European Union

As global economic storm clouds gather on the horizon, all eyes this week will be firmly focused on the gathering of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday.
Although its agenda will see an assessment of Stability and Convergence Programmes of the first group of member states, with stock markets in freefall and the spread of the US credit crunch on everyone's minds, ministers will hold a breakfast meeting on Tuesday to discuss the economic situation and financial market...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here