euobserver
The Somali coast: The war-torn African country will be on ministers' agenda on Monday (Photo: Wikipedia)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by EUobserver,

The week will be kicked off by a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday where the Haiti earthquake and the EU's relief efforts will be the main issue on the agenda.

There will also be a discussion on sending EU gendarmes to the Caribbean island. France last week suggested that 1000 such gendarmes be sent but governments have still to agree on the details and whether they will contribute, with five member states taking part in the European Gendarmerie Force. Last week the EU ...

Tags

