Ad
euobserver
Framers often protest EU food policy in Brussels (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Food and child mental health on EU agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Behind the scenes in the EU Council, ambassadors will, on Wednesday, discuss imposing punitive tariffs on Belarusian and Russian fertiliser imports.

"Confirmat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

My experience working for Radio Free Europe in Azerbaijan
Let's hit Trump's Tech Bros with that EU Digital Services Tax finally
Unpacking EU’s food fight over new gene-edited supercrops
Framers often protest EU food policy in Brussels (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections