US president Donald Trump's executive order to halt funding for American foreign broadcasts threatens to close Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

This decision raises critical questions: Does this decree mark the end of RFE/RL, or will Congress intervene? More importantly, is this closure an irreparable blow to democracy, or a chance for a fresh approach?

I can speak to RFE/RL's broadcasting about the Caucasus, Iran, and Central Asia.

For decades, RFE/RL was vital in breaking information blockades. It earned respect as a trusted source, particularly during the Cold War.

Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavský called RFE/RL "a beacon for those whom totalitarianism had deprived of the truth."

However, its modern relevance is questionable due to internal mismanagement.

Having worked at RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani service for 13 years, I saw firsthand how management eroded credibility. Systemic problems undermined the station’s mission. Investigative reports revealed troubling practices in RFE/RL’s Central Asia division.

The Wall Street Journal reported that senior officials like Abbas Djavadi engaged in censorship favouring authoritarian regimes. "Once the most trusted source of news and information in the country, Radio Ozodi has become a mouthpiece for the deeply-corrupt authoritarian government of Tajik president Emomali Rahmon".

Similarly, Eurasianet.org uncovered that Djavadi and his subordinate director discussed editorial decisions with Tajik embassies and even representatives of the KGB’s successor agency. Djavadi hired almost all staff for Iranian, Azerbaijani, and Central Asian services.

In Azerbaijan, similar issues plagued the service, with objective journalists dismissed and unqualified individuals hired. Even a person, without a college degree has been appointed as a language service director. These failures weakened RFE/RL and helped authoritarian regimes discredit independent journalism.

The decline reflects broader challenges facing US-led broadcasting. While once crucial for promoting democracy, their effectiveness waned due to outdated strategies and internal dysfunction.

Audience engagement: Independent bloggers often reach larger audiences than RFE/RL’s official channels.

Cultural disconnect: US-led initiatives often fail to adapt to local contexts.

Geopolitical contradictions: US support for democracy has been undermined by alliances with authoritarian regimes.

While America supported democratic movements, it pursued contradictory policies. In Azerbaijan, US support often aligned with authoritarian figures like the Aliyev regime.

The United States also traditionally tried to empower religious organisations in countries south of Russia, a contradictory measure given the rise of secularism. Supporting religion against secular trends was unacceptable from the perspective of objectivity. This complicated the democratic development of regions south of Russia.

EU can help?

Rather than prolonging the life of an eroded institution, European democratic institutions must lead in building new mechanisms to support free media in authoritarian countries. Europe is uniquely positioned due to its proximity and commitment to democratic values.

European institutions have a deeper understanding of regional dynamics.

Unlike US-led initiatives, European efforts could be genuine partnerships empowering local voices. By learning from RFE/RL’s failures, Europe can design better support mechanisms. US management never listened to local journalists, and RFE/RL lacked an editorial board.

Instead of reviving institutions like RFE/RL, there is a need to support independent bloggers, social media activists, and local journalists.

Establishing regional centres for training and resources would also be helpful.

To safeguard these initiatives from political interference, independent editorial boards are needed. The closure of RFE/RL marks an end and a beginning. It's a loss for press freedom but an opportunity for renewal. European institutions must create innovative solutions that empower local voices.

As history has shown, democracy must be nurtured from within. By supporting grassroots media and learning from past mistakes, Europe can help build a more resilient democratic future.