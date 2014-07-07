Barroso takes the stand in Dalli case This WEEK

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will take the witness stand at the European Court of Justice this week in the latest act of the Dalligate lobbying scandal.

He is to answer judges’ questions as a witness on Monday (7 July) in a case brought by former EU health commissioner John Dalli, who was forced out of the EU executive in 2012 amid allegations of bribery.

Dalli wants the Court to strike down Barroso’s request for his resignation, made on the grounds that he ...