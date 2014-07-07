Ad
euobserver
Dalligate drags Commission president Barroso to the EU's top court this week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso takes the stand in Dalli case This WEEK

Agenda
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will take the witness stand at the European Court of Justice this week in the latest act of the Dalligate lobbying scandal.

He is to answer judges’ questions as a witness on Monday (7 July) in a case brought by former EU health commissioner John Dalli, who was forced out of the EU executive in 2012 amid allegations of bribery.

Dalli wants the Court to strike down Barroso’s request for his resignation, made on the grounds that he ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs decide Parliament top jobs this WEEK
Judges to cross-examine Barroso in tobacco lobby case
Dalligate drags Commission president Barroso to the EU's top court this week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections