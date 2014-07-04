Ad
Settler graffiti on Palestinian doorway in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU states promote settler boycott amid Israel crisis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Twelve EU countries have warned investors not to do business with Israeli settler entities, amid a security crisis in Israel and Palestine.

The group includes: Austria; Belgium; Croatia; Denmark; Finland; Greece; Ireland; Luxembourg; Malta; Portugal; Slovakia; and Slovenia.

Portugal published its statement on Wednesday (2 July) and the others came out on Thursday. France, Italy, and Spain put out similar communiques earlier this week. Germany and the UK already did it months ago...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

