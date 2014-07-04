EU states promote settler boycott amid Israel crisis

Twelve EU countries have warned investors not to do business with Israeli settler entities, amid a security crisis in Israel and Palestine.

The group includes: Austria; Belgium; Croatia; Denmark; Finland; Greece; Ireland; Luxembourg; Malta; Portugal; Slovakia; and Slovenia.

Portugal published its statement on Wednesday (2 July) and the others came out on Thursday. France, Italy, and Spain put out similar communiques earlier this week. Germany and the UK already did it months ago...