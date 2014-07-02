Putin accuses US of 'blackmail' on French bank fine

Russia has accused the US of using bank fines to “blackmail” France on arms sales, amid Western division on Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin made the claim in a speech to Russian ambassadors in Moscow on Tuesday (1 July).
“We are aware of the pressure our American partners are putting on France to force it not to supply Mistrals to Russia. We even know that they hinted that if France does not deliver the Mistrals, the sanctions will be quietly lifted from their banks, or at leas...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
