euobserver
Workers from eastern Europe made up 1.5 percent of full-time employment in 2012 in Denmark. (Photo: Michael Tapp)

Denmark profits from Eastern European worker contributions

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Eastern European workers in Denmark pay more into the state coffers than they get out, according to a new study by the Confederation of Danish Employers.

The study showed that they each paid on average €2,142 more than they received from the state in 2012/2013.

While the foreign workers appear to provide good business for the Danish treasury, the Danes themselves represented a loss for the state.

On average, they received €800 more from the public purse than they contribute...

