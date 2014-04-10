Denmark profits from Eastern European worker contributions

Eastern European workers in Denmark pay more into the state coffers than they get out, according to a new study by the Confederation of Danish Employers.
The study showed that they each paid on average €2,142 more than they received from the state in 2012/2013.
While the foreign workers appear to provide good business for the Danish treasury, the Danes themselves represented a loss for the state.
On average, they received €800 more from the public purse than they contribute...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
