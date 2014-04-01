Draft EU blacklist names Putin's dog

A draft EU blacklist to be implemented in case of further escalation in Ukraine contains Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s pet labrador.
The text – seen by EUobserver – designates the 14-year old animal, Koni, also known as Connie Paulgrave, on grounds it “actively participated in the decision-making procedures of the President of the Russian Federation on the deployment of Russian forces on Ukrainian sovereign territory”.
The draft list, which contains more than 100 names of Russia...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
