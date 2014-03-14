EU undecided on Russia sanctions ahead of Crimea vote

Ukraine’s ambassador to the EU has appealed for European unity ahead of Sunday’s (16 March) “referendum” in Crimea.

Kostyantin Yeliseyev told EUobserver on Friday that all 28 EU countries must put pressure on Moscow to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“Russia is continuing to escalate the situation because there is not 100 percent unity in the EU. The European Union has real leverage on Russia, but some member states are hesitating to take action,” he said.

“My de...