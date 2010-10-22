Ad
euobserver
EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for climate and budget talks (Photo: Cropix)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Valentina Pop,

EU leaders gathering in Brussels at the end of this week are set to agree the EU's position for the climate change summit in Cancun and to rubber stamp the budget reforms thrashed out by finance ministers last week.

The bloc's strategy for the UN climate change talks at the end of this year is increasingly shifting towards the issue of an extension of the existing Kyoto Protocol, still a contentious matter between rich and poor countries.

EU leaders meeting on 28-29 October under ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for climate and budget talks (Photo: Cropix)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections