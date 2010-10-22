This WEEK in the European Union

EU leaders gathering in Brussels at the end of this week are set to agree the EU's position for the climate change summit in Cancun and to rubber stamp the budget reforms thrashed out by finance ministers last week.

The bloc's strategy for the UN climate change talks at the end of this year is increasingly shifting towards the issue of an extension of the existing Kyoto Protocol, still a contentious matter between rich and poor countries.

EU leaders meeting on 28-29 October under ...