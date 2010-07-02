This WEEK in the European Union

This week (5 -11 July), EU activities will be centred primarily in Strasbourg where the European Parliament is set to vote on a number of important topics during its plenary session.

MEPs will debate the EU's financial supervisory package on Tuesday, followed by a vote on Wednesday, with many euro deputies wanting to give real powers to the proposed new agencies in the banking, markets and insurance sectors.

This compares to the political agreement reached by EU leaders last Dec...