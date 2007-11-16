This WEEK in the European Union

This week will be dominated by a busy foreign affairs agenda in the EU.

The bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday (19 – 20 November) will have several hot issues to tackle, Kosovo and Iran being only two of them.

After the parliamentary elections in Kosovo this Saturday (17 November) – which the breakaway province's Serbian population is foreseen to boycott - no change is expected in Kosovo's position on its future status. Whatever the outcome of the e...