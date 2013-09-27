Brussels to focus on social justice this WEEK

EU ministers will meet on Monday (30 September) in a general affairs Council to discuss ongoing negotiations with MEPs on the shape of the bloc's Cohesion Policy in 2014-2020.

The two main sticking points are plans for macro-economic conditionality - tying aid to fiscal prudence - and withholding part of aid for projects until they are successfully completed.

Leading MEPs strongly dislike both ideas, arguing that the first one could lead to regions being punished for decisions ta...