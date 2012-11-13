Ad
There is still time until midnight, maybe something will happen on the 2013 budget. (Photo: Toni Verdú Carbó)

Budget deal unlikely before spring 2013, expert says

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Acrimonious EU budget talks are part of a "choreography" which makes it improbable that a deal can be reached before February or March next year, a German expert has said.

"I don't think we will have a deal at the [EU] summit next week [22 November]. It is part of the game for [British PM] Cameron to go back to London and say he fought like a lion. But there will be a deal in February or March," Peter Becker, an expert with the Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik t...

