Ballooning deficit to up pressure for Spanish bailout

The EU commission on Wednesday (7 November) is likely to forecast a larger-than-expected deficit for Spain, adding pressure on the country to ask for a bailout.
Spain's public deficit for this year - already adjusted twice in recent months - is now expected to reach eight percent of the country's gross domestic product, according to draft figures seen by AFP.
This will be almost two percent more than a previous estimate when Spain obtained a year extra to bring its deficit below ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here