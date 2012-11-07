Ad
euobserver
Will the crisis last five more years, as the German Chancellor has predicted? (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Ballooning deficit to up pressure for Spanish bailout

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The EU commission on Wednesday (7 November) is likely to forecast a larger-than-expected deficit for Spain, adding pressure on the country to ask for a bailout.

Spain's public deficit for this year - already adjusted twice in recent months - is now expected to reach eight percent of the country's gross domestic product, according to draft figures seen by AFP.

This will be almost two percent more than a previous estimate when Spain obtained a year extra to bring its deficit below ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Greece deal delayed by troika discord, government quarrels
Spain's bailout dilemma: not if, but when and how
Will the crisis last five more years, as the German Chancellor has predicted? (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections