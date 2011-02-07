This WEEK in the European Union

EU high representative Catherine Ashton will travel to New York this week for talks at the UN security council, with debate on the turmoil in Egypt, Tunisia and other parts of the Arab world likely to force its way onto the agenda.

Ms Ashton will also attend a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of the Dayton Accords, the 1995 peace agreement which put an end to the three and a half year long war in Bosnia

Back in Brussels, a number of events will mark the one-year anniversary ...