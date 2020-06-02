Post-Brexit and summer travel talks This WEEK

Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU enter a crucial phase this week - the last round before a legal deadline, on 31 June, for the UK to request an extension of the transition period.

The transition period ends on 31 December, with no legal framework for future trade relations in place, recalling a similar drama over a cliff-edge Brexit back when the two sides were negotiating the UK's EU withdrawal agreement in recent years.



There has been little movement