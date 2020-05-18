Ad
euobserver
Students anxious about exams and university applications to learn more this week (Photo: japanese_craft_construction)

Corona-money and student futures in EU talks This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Talks on how to spend Europe's way out of a post-lockdown economic slump and how to restart higher education dominate a short week ahead for EU institutions.

Finance ministers will discuss how to handle unemployment pay-outs and create a "safety net" for businesses at a videoconference on Tuesday (19 May).

The European Central Bank and European Commission will also brief them on just how bad things might get.

Thierry Breton, the French single market commissioner, will br...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs threaten budget veto in EU scrap on corona-money
Universities in EU on alert to China spy threat
Why the EU anti-money laundering list is so short
Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic
Students anxious about exams and university applications to learn more this week (Photo: japanese_craft_construction)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections