Corona-money and student futures in EU talks This WEEK

Talks on how to spend Europe's way out of a post-lockdown economic slump and how to restart higher education dominate a short week ahead for EU institutions.

Finance ministers will discuss how to handle unemployment pay-outs and create a "safety net" for businesses at a videoconference on Tuesday (19 May).

The European Central Bank and European Commission will also brief them on just how bad things might get.

Thierry Breton, the French single market commissioner, will br...