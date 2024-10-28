Ad
The deadline for the EU to impose duties on Chinese EVs is Wednesday (30 October) (Photo: Flickr)

EU tariff on Chinese EVs, COP16 and Moldovan elections in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week, EU tariffs of up to 35.3 percent are set to hit electric vehicles built in China for the next five years. But EU and Chinese officials are continuing to negotiate potential alternatives, such as minimum price commitments in the European market or investments in the bloc.

“The principals agreed that further technical negotiations would take plac...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

