Ukraine's peace conference in Switzerland in mid-June will be discussed during the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine, Palestinian statehood, Syria donors, Nato, in focus This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU’s military support to Ukraine, the latest package of sanctions against Russia, the use of revenues from Russian frozen assets and preparation for Ukraine's peace conference in Switzerland in mid-June will be discussed during the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers this week.

On Monday (27 May), Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba is expecte...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

