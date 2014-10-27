Barroso commission finishes This WEEK

A quiet week is kicking off in Brussels, with the outgoing commission meeting for the last time on Wednesday (29 October) and a farewell party for president Jose Manuel Barroso at the museum of fine arts (Bozar) Monday night.

Incoming commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Barroso and the new EU council president, Donald Tusk (although he only takes up his post on 1 December) on Thursday for a last discussion before the new commission begins.

The most contentious inhe...