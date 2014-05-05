Portugal and financial transactions tax top agenda this WEEK

Siim Kallas, the acting commissioner for the eurozone, will present the bloc's spring economic forecast on Monday (5 May).

The report will assess whether EU countries are set to meet their economic growth projections, as well as targets to cut budget deficits.

Later on Monday, eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday for the monthly eurogroup meeting.

Portugal said on Sunday that it would exit its €78-billion bailout this month without a precautionary cred...