The European Commission will publish its spring economic forecasts on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Portugal and financial transactions tax top agenda this WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Siim Kallas, the acting commissioner for the eurozone, will present the bloc's spring economic forecast on Monday (5 May).

The report will assess whether EU countries are set to meet their economic growth projections, as well as targets to cut budget deficits.

Later on Monday, eurozone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday for the monthly eurogroup meeting.

Portugal said on Sunday that it would exit its €78-billion bailout this month without a precautionary cred...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

