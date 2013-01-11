Ad
EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding will discuss justice and home affairs issues with EU ministers in Dublin. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Justice priorities to be discussed this WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Justice ministers from around Europe are gathering in Dublin near the end of the week as euro-deputies convene a plenary in Strasbourg.

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding and EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, along with EU justice and home affairs ministers, are in the Irish capital to discuss the Irish EU presidency upcoming priorities in the field.

“Proposals being discussed at the meeting have the potential to encourage cross-border trade, promote growth, as...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Irish EU presidency starts work this WEEK
