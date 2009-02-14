This WEEK in the European Union

The economic crisis will dominate the Brussels agenda next week, with the future of the EU's fiscal rule book - the Stability and Growth Pact - in question.
Financial affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia will on Wednesday (18 February) give an update on EU states' conformity with the pact, which says public deficits should not run over three percent of GDP.
A gang of EU countries including France, Spain, Romania, Greece and Latvia are in 2009 set to break the ceiling, while Irela...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
