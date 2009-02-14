This WEEK in the European Union

The economic crisis will dominate the Brussels agenda next week, with the future of the EU's fiscal rule book - the Stability and Growth Pact - in question.

Financial affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia will on Wednesday (18 February) give an update on EU states' conformity with the pact, which says public deficits should not run over three percent of GDP.

A gang of EU countries including France, Spain, Romania, Greece and Latvia are in 2009 set to break the ceiling, while Irela...