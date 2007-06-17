This WEEK in the European Union

At the end of what is set to be a roller coaster week for the European Union, 27 presidents and prime ministers will on Thursday (21 June), Friday and probably the small hours of Saturday morning slug it out over the shape of a new European treaty.

VIPs will arrive at the Justus Lipsius building in Brussels' EU quarter at 16:45 Thursday local time, culminating six months of intense diplomacy by the German EU presidency and two years of introspection since the draft EU constitution was ...