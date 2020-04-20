EU leaders clash over corona recovery This WEEK

EU leaders will have another go at agreeing to measures to mitigate the vertiginous economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is little sign that divisions have eased among the 27.

The various prime minsters, chancellors and presidents will hold a videoconference on Thursday (23 April) and be under pressure to come up with convincing steps - risking political and financial backlash from markets if they fail.

Efforts to tackle the economic fallout have been so ...