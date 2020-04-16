Pandemic reveals weakness of EU food system

The restrictive measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus have disrupted the usual cross-border flow of seasonal workers for this time of the year, affecting the EU's food supply system.

Farmers of asparagus, strawberries or apples across the bloc have already warned that they might have to ditch this year's crop season, which mainly relies on workers from eastern Europe and third countries.

However, the EU commissioner for agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said on W...