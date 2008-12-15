This WEEK in the European Union

Ad
Mr Sarkozy will this week present the outcomes of the French EU presidency. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

by Elitsa Vucheva,

This week, MEPs will debate and vote on a climate deal EU leaders reached on Friday that aims to cut carbon emissions by 20 percent and improve energy efficiency in the bloc by 20 percent - both by 2020.

Current EU president Nicolas Sarkozy called the deal "historic," but has already drawn criticism from green groups and some MEPs regretting it is not ambitious enough.

However, European Parliament negotiators on Saturday approved the deal, paving the way for the parliament's final...

