Ad
euobserver
Belgium will take over from Spain in chairing EU business for the next six months (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Leigh Phillips,

This week (5 to 11 July), EU activities will be centered in Strasbourg where the European Parliament is to vote on a number of important topics during its plenary session.

MEPs will debate the EU's financial supervisory package on Tuesday (6 July), followed by a vote on Wednesday, with many euro deputies wanting to give real powers to the proposed new agencies in the banking, markets and insurance sectors.

This compares to the political agreement reached by EU leaders last Decem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Belgium will take over from Spain in chairing EU business for the next six months (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections