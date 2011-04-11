This WEEK in the European Union

Intelligence co-operation, migration and the Arab spring will top EU interior and foreign ministers' agendas in back-to-back meetings at the start of the week in Luxembourg.

EU interior ministers will at lunch on Monday (11 April) discuss progress on implementing the Prum Treaty on counter-terrorism co-operation and look at Malta's request to trigger an EU emergency measure on refugees.

The 2007 Prum agreement governs how EU countries share DNA and fingerprint data, as well as 'h...