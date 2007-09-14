This WEEK in the European Union

A verdict on the Microsoft antitrust case, Brussels' plan for a major energy shake-up and the Schengen zone enlargement, as well as the interim report on the European Parliament's reform are the highlights of this week's agenda.

It starts with an informal meeting by agriculture ministers on Sunday in a Portuguese city of Porto, with a controversial overhaul of the EU's wine sector likely to come up during the discussions in the famous winery resort.

Greek participants at the gath...