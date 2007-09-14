Ad
euobserver
The European Commission: ready to hit the headlines (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Lucia Kubosova,

A verdict on the Microsoft antitrust case, Brussels' plan for a major energy shake-up and the Schengen zone enlargement, as well as the interim report on the European Parliament's reform are the highlights of this week's agenda.

It starts with an informal meeting by agriculture ministers on Sunday in a Portuguese city of Porto, with a controversial overhaul of the EU's wine sector likely to come up during the discussions in the famous winery resort.

Greek participants at the gath...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
The European Commission: ready to hit the headlines (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections