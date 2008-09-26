This WEEK in the European Union

EUOBSERVER / WEEKLY AGENDA (29 September – 5 October) This week kicks off with an EU-India summit in France, with trade, climate change and the financial crisis dominating the agenda. The summit will be held on Monday (29 September) in Marseille, with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attending, as well as French President Nicolas Sarkozy who currently chairs the rotating EU presidency and other top EU officials.

The summit is also set to discuss security problems in Pakistan and Af...