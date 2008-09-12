Ad
The minimum length of maternity could be extended from 14 to 18 weeks (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels set to improve maternity leave conditions

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission intends to extend the minimum length of maternity leave from fourteen to eighteen continuous weeks, while ensuring a full salary.

"Longer leave would have a positive impact on the mother's health in general," the draft commission paper, seen by EUobserver, says, adding that full payment of wages or salary would prevent women from suffering financial losses during their time away from work.

Currently, the duration of maternity leave varies from fourteen we...

