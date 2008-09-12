Brussels set to improve maternity leave conditions

The European Commission intends to extend the minimum length of maternity leave from fourteen to eighteen continuous weeks, while ensuring a full salary.
"Longer leave would have a positive impact on the mother's health in general," the draft commission paper, seen by EUobserver, says, adding that full payment of wages or salary would prevent women from suffering financial losses during their time away from work.
Currently, the duration of maternity leave varies from fourteen we...
