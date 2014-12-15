Ad
euobserver
Jyrki Katainen heads to Romania this week to promote the Juncker fund (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker hoping for 'strong endorsement' of investment fund this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders gather in Brussels at the end of this week to, the European Commission hopes, give a "strong political endorsement" to the investment fund proposed by President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The fund, unveiled last month, is supposed to result in €315bn investment in the EU economy over the coming years, using a guarantee of €16 billion from the EU budget and €5 billion from the European Investment Bank (EIB). \n \nIt has come in for criticism for relying on high leverage premises (€1...

