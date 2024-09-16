Orbán before MEPs, new EU commissioners, and more Draghi This WEEK

Hungary's Viktor Orbán will on Wednesday (18 September) present in Strasbourg the programme of his country's controversial six-month EU Council presidency — which has already sparked dismay among many MEPs and led to ministerial boycotts by top EU officials in the wake of Orban's personal visit to the Kremlin in July. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the debate.

