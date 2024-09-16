Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán in the European Parliament in Strasbourg in 2018 (Photo: European Parliament )

Orbán before MEPs, new EU commissioners, and more Draghi This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary's Viktor Orbán will on Wednesday (18 September) present in Strasbourg the programme of his country's controversial six-month EU Council presidency — which has already sparked dismay among many MEPs and led to ministerial boycotts by top EU officials in the wake of Orban's personal visit to the Kremlin in July. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the debate.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

