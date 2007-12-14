Ad
euobserver
It will be all about cars on Wednesday in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Honor Mahony,

This week the car industry across Europe will be keenly awaiting the European Commission's proposals on Wednesday on how it plans to implement pollution reduction targets for cars.

Earlier this year, Brussels proposed that from 2012, new cars should emit an average of 120 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

The proposed limits and how to reach them have unleashed fierce lobbying action by the industry in Brussels and pitted large car manufacturers against the makers of smalle...

Tags

euobserver

