EU tells Hungary to scrap its anti-NGO bill or face court

The European Commission has told Hungary to scrap its Transparency of Public Life bill or face possible legal consequences.
"The Commission has great concerns with this draft. If adopted as it is, it would constitute a serious breach of EU principles and law," said a commission spokesperson, in an email on Friday (23 May).
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
