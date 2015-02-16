Greek debt talks to dominate this WEEK

Greece’s debt crisis will, once again, dominate proceedings in Brussels this week. Eurozone finance ministers will gather in the EU capital on Monday (16 February) in a concerted attempt to agree a new debt deal with Alexis Tsipras’ government.
Ministers failed to come close to an accord at an emergency meeting last week but Tsipras expressed confidence that agreement would be reached in an interview published Sunday in German magazine Stern.
"I expect difficult negotiations; nev...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
