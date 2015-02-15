Ad
euobserver
Public transport came to a halt in Copenhagen and border controls towards Germany and Sweden intensified after two terror attacks over the weekend (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe shocked by Copenhagen terror attack

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Copenhagen police shot and killed on Sunday morning (15 February) a man suspected to have carried out two terror attacks in the Danish capital over the weekend.

”Once again Europe is shocked by what appears to be another brutal terrorist attack targeted at our fundamental values and freedoms, including the freedom of expression”, said European Council President Donald Tusk.

Similar to the Charlie Hebdo terror in Paris on 7 January, freedom of expression was the first target in Cop...

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.



